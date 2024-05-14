Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $26.50 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 394,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,576. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.