Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 330 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XAR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.11. 32,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.