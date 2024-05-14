Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,142. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

