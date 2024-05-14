Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RJF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.42. 102,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

