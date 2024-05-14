Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,988. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

