Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $208,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. 145,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.