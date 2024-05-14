Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,127 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.54. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

