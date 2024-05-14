Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,976,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 558,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,746. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.75 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.