Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Urban One Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of UONEK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 18,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.65. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,464,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
