Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VDC traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

