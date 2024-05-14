Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,614 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 377,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

