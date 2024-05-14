Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 403,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

