2,701 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 1,123,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

