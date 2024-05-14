Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $204,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.