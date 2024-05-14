RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,952 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.85. 789,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,307. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

