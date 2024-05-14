RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.27. 195,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,524. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

