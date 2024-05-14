McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after acquiring an additional 870,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

NKE opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.