Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906,817 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Welltower worth $150,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.