Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 95.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.