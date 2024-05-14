1,434 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.15. 156,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.