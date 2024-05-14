1,731 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.85. 155,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

