Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,093 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.