991 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after buying an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.34. 453,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average of $208.31. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 186.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

