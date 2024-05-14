Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.85

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 78924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,177,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964,294 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,949,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

