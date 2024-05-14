Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 860 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

