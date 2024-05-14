PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.13

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,073 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

