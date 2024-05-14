Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.02

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $108.48, with a volume of 25147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

