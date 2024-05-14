Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.99

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 31392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

