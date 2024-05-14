Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $209.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.62), with a volume of 3711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 235 ($2.95) to GBX 275 ($3.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

The stock has a market cap of £610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,599.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.36.

In other news, insider Anu Dhir purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,420 ($62,069.83). In other news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.22), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,110,022.61). Also, insider Anu Dhir acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($62,069.83). 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

