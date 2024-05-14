TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
