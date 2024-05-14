TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

