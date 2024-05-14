Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,468,900 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 3,037,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,037,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,351. Tencent has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Featured Articles

