Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 788.3 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNF stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

