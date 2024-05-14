Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,788,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 6,338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,980.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

SVCBF remained flat at $13.95 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.