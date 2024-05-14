Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,788,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 6,338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,980.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
SVCBF remained flat at $13.95 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.