Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,323.0 days.
Toho Price Performance
Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $32.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Toho has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.46.
About Toho
