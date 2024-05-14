Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,323.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $32.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Toho has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Get Toho alerts:

About Toho

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.