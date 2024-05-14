Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 11,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.0742 per share. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.