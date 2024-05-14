Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.77072 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10940952 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

