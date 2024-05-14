Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $121.67 and last traded at $122.43. 5,098,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,728,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Specifically, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,822,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,822,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,156,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

