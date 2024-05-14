Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 61 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,069 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,065 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

