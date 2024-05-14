Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.09

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 1021114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

