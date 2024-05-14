Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.46

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 160222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $5,331,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,681,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

