Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 9455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.