SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.10

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 2986059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $663.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,705.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 178,587.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.