Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.34

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

