Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.94

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.68, with a volume of 2433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.