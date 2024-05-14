SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $5.03. SunPower shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 41,253,110 shares changing hands.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

The firm has a market cap of $913.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SunPower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 113.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 50.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 119,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

