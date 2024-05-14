Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $14.55. Harrow shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 620,372 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HROW. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Harrow from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Harrow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

