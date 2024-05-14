Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CFO Sells 8,490 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingredion Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of INGR traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.61. 112,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,447. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

