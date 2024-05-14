Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

