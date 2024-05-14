Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

