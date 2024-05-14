United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 21,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

